Duke Energy (DUK +0.9% ) has been involved in $11.6B in failed natural gas and nuclear projects since 2013, with Duke's shares of the losses totaling $4.3B, according to a new report from the Environmental Working Group.

The advocacy group accuses Duke of passing on much of the costs of the failed projects to its customers, allowing the utility to continue turning a profit.

"While other utilities are shedding costly, dangerous and climate-disrupting energy sources for clean, safe, cost-efficient renewables, Duke continues to waste billions with its high-risk, high-reward gambles," says Grant Smith, a senior energy policy advisor at EWG and co-author of the report.

Duke and Dominion Energy last month canceled construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline after the project's estimated cost had ballooned to $8B; earlier this year, Duke and three partners canceled the Constitution Pipeline after costs had swelled to $1B.