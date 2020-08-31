NGL Energy Partners (NGL +0.5% ) says it signed a long-term extension and expansion of an acreage dedication with "a leading, investment grade independent producer customer" in New Mexico's Delaware Basin.

NGL says the new agreement raises its acreage dedication by 22K acres, increasing the new total dedicated acres with the customer to 122K acres, and extends the term through 2027.

NGL owns and operates the largest integrated network of large diameter produced water pipelines, recycling facilities and disposal wells in the Delaware Basin.

NGL Energy Partners recently reported a quarterly loss, hit by COVID-19's impact on energy markets and a bankruptcy involving one of its customers.