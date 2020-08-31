At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (+627.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $515M (+50.4% Y/Y).

Expected comparable sales of -0.8%; Gross margin of 27.5%.

Over the last 2 years, HOME has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.