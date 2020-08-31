In its latest promotion, Netflix (NFLX +0.3% ) is offering nonsubscribers a taste of some of its more popular original content, including the hit series Stranger Things and Love is Blind, and original films Bird Box and Murder Mystery.

A new free section of its website doesn't have a wide selection - but the offerings run ad-free just as they are on the subscriber site.

Netflix says the selection may change from time to time. And the offering is differentiated from a 30-day free trial that users can get upon signup.

Meanwhile, J.P. Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating on Netflix. Daily active users and downloads are slowing down in Q3, as expected, but the trends appear to be stabilizing after the pandemic volatility.

The firm has a price target of $625, implying 19% upside.