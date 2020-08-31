Chef's Warehouse (CHEF -11.6%) was initiated with a Hold rating, $18 price target indicating 21% upside from current levels.
Analyst Lynne Collier is positive on the company's differentiated positioning, growth opportunities and strong liquidity; sees the stock's risk-reward as "balanced" at current levels given the lack of visibility around sales (-51.3% Y/Y in Q2) and margins (-222 bps Y/Y in Q2 gross profit margins).
Besides the cash on the balance sheet, Chef has $31.8M of availability on its asset-based loan facility as of July 24, 2020.
He further adds that while Chefs' key markets are yet to fully reopen their dining rooms, reduced travel and business spending of its customers will continue to create a near-term headwind for the company.
