Chef's Warehouse (CHEF -11.6% ) was initiated with a Hold rating, $18 price target indicating 21% upside from current levels.

Analyst Lynne Collier is positive on the company's differentiated positioning, growth opportunities and strong liquidity; sees the stock's risk-reward as "balanced" at current levels given the lack of visibility around sales (-51.3% Y/Y in Q2) and margins (-222 bps Y/Y in Q2 gross profit margins).

Besides the cash on the balance sheet, Chef has $31.8M of availability on its asset-based loan facility as of July 24, 2020.