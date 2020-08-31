Airline shares fall broadly following United Airlines' (UAL -3.5% ) move to permanently end its $200 change fee on tickets for U.S. travel in a bid to spark bookings in an industry that has been slammed by COVID-19.

Analyst Robert Stallard at Vertical Research Partners says United's move could end up as the U.S. airline equivalent of crossing the Rubicon, noting that "while passengers can rejoice, we're not sure if United's rivals will be quite so enamored by this move."

Dow Jones Transportation Index -1.1% , with Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) -3.8% , American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) -3.4% , JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) -3.3% , Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) -3.1% and Southwest (NYSE:LUV) -2.5% .

United warned last week it would furlough 2,850 pilots without an extension of federal aid before the Sept. 30 expiration.

ETF: JETS