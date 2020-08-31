AMD is up by 7.4% today - adding on to weeks of gains - as upbeat reviews of new Ryzen processors point to potential upside in the personal computer market.

AMD shares are up 24% over the past month and have jumped 84.3% over the past six months, capped off by new moves up after its Q2 earnings, where it noted Ryzen/EPYC revenues more than doubled from a year ago.

That comes at the same time as rival Intel is facing production issues with its 7nm processors, giving AMD further openings to pick up share gains.

The new Ryzen chatter suggests gains in PCs, but AMD has also benefited in recent months from gains in its data-center processors.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is also higher today, +2.9% , and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is +1.7% alongside some leaks of specs for its upcoming mobile chips, while other chipmakers see more mixed performance.

The chip moves today are coming ahead of catalysts tomorrow and Wednesday, as Nvidia prepares a Tuesday presentation on the company's latest work on gaming/graphics and a potential reveal of its RTX 3000 series, and Wednesday brings the official virtual launch of Intel's Tiger Lake series.

AMD investors have also been cooking in assumptions around AMD's semi-custom inclusions in each of the two major game consoles refreshing this year, the Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X