Craig-Hallum initiated InfuSystem (INFU +3.3% ) with a Buy rating and $28 price target (indicating upside of 93% from current levels).

Analyst Alexander Nowak Nowak argues that the $300M market-cap company selling a one at-home chemotherapy product line, can become a $1B+ company as it plans to add pain management and negative pressure wound therapy

He sees at least 10 other indications suitable for the company's at-home model.

"DME segment will continue to meet higher-than-usual demand for sales and rentals, and our pain program should fully recover as states continue reopening later this year," CEO Rich Dilorio commented in its Q2 earnings call transcript.

For FY20, net revenue target range is now at $94-$97M vs. $89M originally provided in late 2019; adj. EBITDA of $23-$26M vs. $22M plus earlier target; cash flow from operations between $16-$18M vs. $16.5M earlier.

Wall Street Analysts rating is Very Bullish while SA Author's Rating is also Very Bullish.

A quick look at the stock's 1-year performance in comparison to the broader index, iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (NYSEARCA:IYH):