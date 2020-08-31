Are price targets now passé?

General Electric (GE, -4.7% ) is sliding after J.P. Morgan removed its price target from the stock. Analyst Stephen Tusa said the lack of company guidance made it difficult to see three to six months out.

And the absence of a price target may become more common as companies and analysts grapple with a new landscape where visibility is difficult during a pandemic and stocks benefit from an almost-unlimited amount of Fed liquidity.

Back in March, Cannacord Genuity’s Tony Dwyer became one of the first strategists to remove his price target on the S&P.

Dwyer spoke to the Alpha Trader podcast today and, while noting that price targets as a concept are actually “silly”, says the Fed’s zero interest rate policy (ZIRP) makes the sky the limit for the averages.

When people talk about the current market it’s mainly six stocks that go up every day while “everything else is struggling”, Dwyer said. And as for his outlook, he does think the advance won’t be a straight line, but rather with big corrections like those seen in 2009 and onward.

Also in March, BMO Capital Brian Belski and Oppenheimer’s John Stoltzfus removed their broad market price targets.

“The impact on the US economy of being broadly placed on hold will be determined to large degree by how long this remains in place and how quickly it can be removed,” Stoltzfus wrote in a note at the time. “In such an environment the risk and the extent of damage will vary greatly within segments of the economy and sectors of the markets causing us to suspend our target at this time.”

At the beginning of this month, Raymond James removed its price target for Sonos (SONO, -0.7% ), citing the unlikelihood of new product releases. In June Raymond James removed its price target for Planet Fitness (PLNT, -3.4% ).

But nothing illustrates the shaky ground price targets are on in this environment as much as Tesla, where analysts were forced, very unwillingly in some cases, to boost targets to keep pace with the runaway shares.

Two weeks ago, Bank of America’s Tesla (TSLA, +10.4% ) bear John Murphy upgraded shares to Neutral from Underperform and more than doubled his price target to $1,750 from $800, noting Tesla’s “unfettered access to low-cost capital”. On the same day, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas boosted the stock to Equal Perform from Underperform with a price target of $1,360 (shares were trading around $1,650 at the time).

Post-5-for-1-split today, Baird analyst Ben Kallo kept his neutral rating on the stock, but maintained his price target of $1,658. ARK Invest analyst Tasha Keeney reiterated her thesis of Tesla hitting $7,000 by 2024.

Yet the average post-split price target is $261.56.

