J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ) proposes to sell its assets out of bankruptcy to top lenders after talks stalled with outside bidders including mall owners Simon Property Group (SPG -3.1% ) and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY -2.6% ) to salvage the department store chain.

The lenders reached a "stalemate" with third-party bidders, according to J.C. Penney's bankruptcy lawyer, and the company instead will pursue a bankruptcy sale to top lenders, including H/2 Capital Partners, that would hand them equity in exchange for their debt claims.

The company also is planning additional store closures, according to the lawyer, after announcing last month that it would lay off 1,000 employees, as it moved forward with shutting ~150 locations across the U.S.