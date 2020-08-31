Analyst coverage opens up on Acutus Medical (AFIB +14.1% ).

William Blair launches the online marketplace stock with a Outperform rating. Analyst Margaret Kaczor estimates sales of $11.8M in 2020, $55M in 2021, and $125.4M in 2022; he believes better outcomes—particularly for hard-to-treat cases—a better patient/care team experience, and a lower cost to treat should lead to a 120% sales CAGR through 2022.

"Acutus is poised to take share and expand the $5.7B global cardiac ablation market," Kaczor added.

JPMorgan Chase sets an Overweight rating and price target of $39. Buy ratings have been initiated by Bank of America (PT, 38), BTIG Research (PT, 40) and BofA Securities (PT, 38). Cautious ratings are in from Canaccord Genuity (Hold).

Price performance of the stock since its upsized IPO on Aug 6.