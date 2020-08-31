Seadrill (OTCQX:SDRLF -9.2% ) says it has proposed to creditors to turn over its stakes in oil services firms Archer and Seadrill Seabras to redeem its outstanding secured notes.

Seadrill says it was approached by a group of noteholders in May about the possibility of extinguishing the outstanding new secured notes in exchange for certain secured collateral, and it responded on Aug. 15 with the offer to transfer its stakes in the two oilfield services firms.

As part of its deal with creditors under U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in 2018, Seadrill issued $880M in new secured notes.

Seadrill warned last week that its ongoing attempt to restructure its $5.7B bank debt could leave current shareholders with minimal or no ownership at all.