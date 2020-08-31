Telecom Italia selling stake in fixed-line grid, paving way for national broadband

Telecom Italia (OTCPK:TIAJF) will sell a €1.8B stake (about $2.2B) in its secondary fixed-line network (its most valuable asset) to KKR (KKR +2.9% ), Bloomberg reports.

That makes up a 37.5% stake in the network.

It's part of a bigger kickoff to a plan to create a single broadband network in Italy, with government backing.

TI also approved a memorandum of understanding with state-backed Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to set up a future merger of the new network company, called FiberCop, with Italy's other grid company Open Fiber. (CDP invests in both Open Fiber and Telecom Italia).