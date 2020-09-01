Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) acquires wemlo, a fintech that provides third-party mortgage loan processing services, through a tuck-in acquisition intended to diversify Re/Max's revenue and growth opportunities.

The 20-month-old startup developed a "service cloud" for mortgage brokers, combining third-party loan processing with an all-in-one digital platform, Re/Max said.

"The acquisition of wemlo is an investment in our high-growth Motto Mortgage business, as it helps address one of the mortgage brokerage channel’s biggest pain points – ineffective mortgage loan processing,” said Re/Max Holdings CEO Adam Contos.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.