Stillcanna (OTC:SCNNF) shareholders (97.5%) voted unanimously in favor of the proposed acquisition of U.K.-based Sativa Group.

Post approvals, the company will resume trading under The Sativa Group in Canada (CSE), the U.S. (OTC) and Frankfurt (FSE).

Trading expected to resume shortly.

A joint statement from Stillcanna CEO Jason Dussault and Satvia Group CEO Henry Lee Buckley, "This merger solidifies the combined company's position as a leader across the entire supply chain, from seed to consumer many companies claim to control the supply chain, and as of closing we own it."