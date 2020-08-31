The shine is off.

Professional money managers are beginning to eschew the strategy and the allure of investing in famed investor Seth Klarman's behemoth hedge fund, Baupost Group. The investor, known for running the nearly $30 billion hedge fund fund, and who wrote the preface of the sixth edition of 'Security Analysis' by Warren Buffett's mentor, Benjamin Graham, is starting to lose investor faith. He also wrote a book now out of print, 'Margin of Safety', that is a collectible sought after by many.

He has long defended his strategy of value investing, including in January of this year, but that may not be enough, if a recent survey of investors from Institutional Investor is to be accepted.

Klarman also lashed out at the Fed recently, saying it was "infantilizing" investors with its recent approach.

In a randomized solicitation of professional manager selectors and capital allocators, the publication found that many believe performance is slipping at the hedge fund and that the strategy has changed. Some say that its more akin to the manager running his own money and is no longer aggressive about achieving performance. 2 of 10 investors said they would invest again with the fund now, meaning 8 would not, if given the opportunity -- a stark contrast to the idea that the fund is exclusive, even turning away prospective clients. The fund did start to raise capital in March, II wrote.

It's not hard to see why some investors may be grumbling -- value as a strategy has struggled in the year that was predominantly driven by growth, tech and pandemic trends. The iShares S&P 500 value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is down 10% year-to-date. The Vanguard value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is off 9%.

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) itself is up 9% over the same span. The SPY ETF's largest allocations are to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) -- names that are up 70%, 84% and 44% respectively.

Accounting of Baupost's total performance is incomplete. From inception through 2010, some reports indicate the average annual return at near 20%.

In the latest quarterly hedge fund disclosures, Baupost counted HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), Verint System (NASDAQ:VRNT) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) among their most recent adds, while trimming positions in Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY), PG&E (NYSE:PCG), to name a few.

See more holdings here, which does not account for many of the hedges the manager may use to manage exposure.