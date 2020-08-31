Rocket Companies (RKT +0.4% ) lifts slightly higher after several of its IPO underwriters weigh in on the stock following their mandatory quiet period.

A mix of new ratings are weighted more toward Neutral than Buy, as analysts expressed some concern at the stock's 58% rally since going public earlier this month.

Firms with Buy ratings include BofA, Citi and RBC, while Neutral ratings are issued by UBS, Credit Suisse, Barclays, Goldman, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.

RBC's Daniel Perlin rates the stock at Outperform with a $32 price target, saying the Rocket's "proprietary technology driven approach will enable it to continue profitably taking share in both refinanced and new purchase loans in the large and fragmented U.S. mortgage market."

Rating the stock a Buy with a $35 target, Citi's Arren Cyganovich expects recent market share gains "will extend further as a large cohort of millennials will enter the first-time homebuyer market in the coming years."

Wells Fargo's Donald Fandetti rates Rocket at Equal Weight with a $29 target, saying it is "difficult to value a fintech-financial hybrid like Rocket and would be more bullish on the stock under $20."

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette says Rocket is a show-me story at this point given the company's wide range of potential long-term outcomes; he rates shares at Equal Weight with a $25 price target.