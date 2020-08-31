GigaMedia Limited (GIGM -2.8% ) enters and executes a convertible note purchase agreement to acquire ownership of $10M principal convertible promissory note issued by Aeolus Robotics Corporation.

The note bears a 2% interest rate per annum and shall be due on August 30, 2022 but extendable to August 30, 2023 at Aeolus' option.

The note has an option at maturity, upon prepayment, or when certain events occur, to convert into ordinary shares of Aeolus at a price of $3 per share, or into preferred shares if Aeolus' issues further preferred shares.

The company would own ~3.33M shares representing ~4.62% of total ordinary shares as of August 31.