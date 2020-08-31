Identiv (INVE -3.2% ) announces the launch of its new industrial-strength, government-grade uTrust FIDO2 NFC security keys.

This provides simple, strong authentication that eliminates the need for passwords, resists phishing attacks, and protects user credentials.

uTrust FIDO2 supports the remote pandemic-era workforce, ensuring the critical data on home-based systems and mobile devices remains highly secure and uncompromised.

“Passwords are the root of more than 80 percent of data breaches. We’re focused on ensuring everyone working from home, remotely and through mobile devices, have incredibly simple, highly secure access to the most sensitive data,” said Manfred Mueller, COO and GM.

