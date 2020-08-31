Grand Canyon Education (LOPE +2% ) says it entered into a memorandum of understanding with Valparaiso University in Indiana to create and manage some online graduate programs; the timing and financial details are not disclosed.

The MoU represents the first potential partner for Grand Canyon's online program management business, BMO Capital analyst Jeff Silber says, according to Bloomberg.

Grand Canyon management has highlighted online program management as one of the four areas that can be a "meaningful" growth driver, Silber says.

The agreement also calls on Grand Canyon's Orbis Education subsidiary to help establish and manage online and ground-based nursing and related healthcare programs.

Grand Canyon recently posted better than forecast Q2 earnings and revenues.