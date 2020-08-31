Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC +2.3% ) rose as much as 5.5% and Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +1.7% ) added as much as 4.5% during the session after the two mortgage giants in separate comment letters said new capital requirements proposed by the Federal Housing Finance Agency would likely lead to the GSEs boosting fees that they charge to backstop mortgages.

The news came out after the close on Friday. Both GSEs asked that the proposal be scaled down.

In a note to clients, Odeon Capital's Dick Bove points out that the proposed capital rule would shrink Fannie and Freddie's businesses and allow competitors to take market share.

Increasing the guaranty fees would also decrease the value of houses, he said.

"The FHFA is going to have to change its proposed rule if it ever wants these companies to sell more stock," writes Bove, who titled the short note: "At this moment any thought of a stock offering by Fannie Mae and/or Freddie Mac is dead."

Fannie estimates that guaranty fees on affordable segment loans may need to increase by ~10 basis points, on average, over 2019 prices.

Freddie expects the proposed capital framework would require it to increase its single-family guaranty fees by 15-35 bps, on average, across its portfolio.

"For the Enterprises to meet the proposed capital requirements while fulfilling their mission and generating a return that meets investor expectations, guaranty fees may need to increase," Fannie Mae CFO Celeste Brown wrote in a comment letter.

The Structured Finance Association also objects to the FHFA's Enterprise Capital Framework. "It is dishonest to comment on capital in isolation without discussing whether there will be a transparent government backstop, liquidity, or resolution mechanism given that the FHFA has repeatedly said that the goal is to release the enterprises from conservatorship," said SFA CEO Michael Bright. "There is no reasonable amount of capital that can replicated clarity around the government's role."

The group said the rule assumes resolution on a number of outstanding policy issues that doesn't exist and it "unnecessarily penalizes credit risk transfer programs at the enterprises, likely eliminating valid benefits of this diversified, cost-effective risk management tool."

