AES Corp.'s (AES -0.8% ) Indianapolis Power & Light agrees to pay a ~$1.5M civil penalty to resolve alleged violations of the U.S. Clean Air Act and Indiana state law.

As part of the settlement, IPL will spend $5M on a non-emitting generation source at its Petersburg Generating Station to partially offset environmental harm caused by the plant's excess emissions.

"Settling this matter now solidifies environmental contributions we will make in Indiana communities and avoids expensive and lengthy litigation," the company says.

