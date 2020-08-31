S&P enjoys best August since 1984

The broader market barely budged until late in trading, but it still notched the best August in 36 years.

The S&P closed down 0.2% , the Dow fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq rose 0.7% .

The S&P gained 7% this month, the best performance since a 9% gain in 1984.

The Dow struggled on weakness from Boeing and Disney. New entrants Salesforce and Amgen rose, but Honeywell closed down.

While nothing fundamental actually changed, Apple and Tesla enjoyed big gains after their stock splits.

Apple and a strong AMD lifted the Nasdaq to its outsize gain and help Information Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) near the top of the S&P sectors.

Health Care (NYSEARCA:XLV) was the best performer, helped by a strong gain in Alexion. Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) were the only other sector in the green.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) found itself in the basement again, with refinery stocks particularly weak. Crude futures fell 0.4% .

For August, the leading sectors were the familiar abodes of the megacaps. Tech rose 16.6%, led by Salesforce and Apple. Communication Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) rose 12.2%, led by Facebook. And Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY), led, surprisingly by L Brands, MGM and Gap.

The only sectors falling during the month were Energy and Utilities.