Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) announces that it has acquired a 3.2M cubic foot cold storage facility in Tampa, FL for $25M.

It also closed a previously announced acquisition of AM-C Warehouses in the Dallas-Fort Worth, TX market totaling 13.8M cubic feet, for $82.5M.

The acquisitions were funded with cash on hand.

The location complements two of existing Florida facilities, Plant City and Bartow, by providing additional capacity closer to the major Tampa market, allowing greater scale and logistical efficiencies.

The company expects to achieve stabilized yields of 9-10% by year-end 2023 through a combination of enhancements to commercialization and customer mix, and cost savings resulting from the operating system.