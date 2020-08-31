Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is up 7.2% after easily outpacing consensus with its Q2 earnings, as ongoing pandemic-driven business led to revenues that quadrupled from the prior year and sharply higher full-year guidance.

Revenues rose 355% in total, to $663.5M, vs. Street expectations for just over $500M.

Operating income rose to $188.1M from a prior-year $2.3M on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP operating income jumped to $277M from $20.7M, and margin was 41.7%.

And non-GAP net income jumped to $274.8M from a prior-year $24M.

In operations, customers with more than 10 employees rose 458% to about 370,200; trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate among those customer was above 130% for ninth straight quarter.

Net cash from operations was $401.3M, up from a year-ago $31.2M; free cash flow was $373.4M, up from $17.1M.

Liquidity was $1.5B as of July 31.

For Q2, it's expecting revenues of $685M-$690M (above expectations for $492.9M) and EPS of $0.73-$0.74 (more than double consensus for $0.35).

For the full year, it's raising its revenue guidance to $2.37B-$2.39B, a year-over-year increase of 281%-284% and above consensus for $1.81B, and sees EPS at $2.40-$2.47 (vs. expectations for $1.29).

Earnings webinar to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Press release