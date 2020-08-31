Saba Capital Management and certain associated parties reached an agreement with Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) wherein the latter will commence a cash tender offer for up to 50% of its outstanding shares at a price per share equal to 98.5% of the Fund’s net asset value per share.

Tender offer will not expire before December 20, 2020.

"Importantly, the agreement will benefit both the Fund’s tendering and non-tendering shareholders, as the tender price will be accretive to the NAV of the Fund’s remaining shareholders and Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has agreed with the Fund’s Board to limit ordinary operating expenses of the Fund going forward," Saba Portfolio Manager Paul Kazarian commented.