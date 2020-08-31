Reid Hoffman, Mark Pincus start tech SPAC that seeks to raise up to $690M

Yet more high-profile investors help launch a so-called blank check company, a shell company that raises money through an IPO with the sole purpose to acquire a business.

LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and Zynga founder Mark Pincus help create Reinvent Technology Partners and plan to partner with a tech business "to innovate and achieve entrepreneurship at scale by leveraging their operating expertise," according to Reinvent's prospectus.

The special purpose acquisition company plans to raise $600M by selling 60M units at $10 each, or 69M units if underwriters' overallotment option is exercised in full.

Also involved in the special purpose acquisition company is Michael Thompson, who co-founded and served as managing partner of BHR Capital from 2009 to 2016.

Hoffman and Pincus will serve as Reinvent co-lead directors, while Thompson is its CEO and CFO.

Proposed NYSE symbol is RTP for class A ordinary shares, RTP.U for units.

