Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) says its offering of an additional $150M of 3.50% senior notes due 2030 priced.

The notes are being issued under an existing supplemental indenture under which Host LP issued $600M of 3.50% notes due 2030 on Aug. 20, 2020.

The additional notes will have the same terms as, be equal in right of payment with, of the same series as, and vote as a single class with, the existing notes.

Estimated net proceeds are expected to be ~$146M; Host LP intends to spend an amount equal to the net proceeds on one or more eligible green projects, including hotel developments and redevelopments, renovations in existing hotels that have received, or are expected to receive LEED certification, refurbishments, and improvement projects including energy and water efficient technologies and renewable energy.

Previously: Host Hotels reports 81% of 4.750% notes due 2023 tendered (Aug. 18)