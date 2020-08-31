NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is up 2.1% after hours, bouncing somewhat from a regular-session decline of 3.8% , as it issues a business update covering new tigher restrictions on its key customer Huawei.

The company dipped today after Needham cut its estimates to remove all potential revenues from Huawei, which made up 52% of first-half revenues for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics says after closely evaluating the new restrictions, it's currently targeting achieving its Q3 outlook (from Aug. 4), with shipments to Huawei contributing about $40M of revenue. But beyond that, it's still assessing impact and "Given the uncertainty, the Company will manage the business without relying on revenue contributions from Huawei."

Despite the new restrictions, "demand for our products broadly remains strong, driven by expanding high speed capacities, hyper-scale data center interconnects, network edge provisioning for increased cloud service usage and remote working,” says CEO/Chairman Tim Jenks.

"In particular, our highest speed over distance products for 400G and above applications continue to gain traction with leading network equipment manufacturers and are expected to represent more than 20% of total revenue in 2020, after only two years in the market. Of note, revenue from customers beyond Huawei is expected to grow 40-50% over the next year independent of potential customer share shifts," he continues.

The company's holding a conference call to discuss the issue at 5 p.m. ET.