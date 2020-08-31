Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) plans to repurchase up to $300M that is around 5% of the company's current market capitalisation of $6.41B.

It will be the company's first share repurchase program. However, timing and amount of repurchases not yet determined.

"We believe our strong balance sheet and anticipated operating cashflow generation provide us with the flexibility to execute share repurchases while continuing to invest in R&D and M&A to profitably grow our business," says chairman and CEO Gary Steele.

Stock up 1.21% AH.

