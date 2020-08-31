Fluor (NYSE:FLR) says the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission awarded its majority-owned NuScale Power the first-ever approval for a small modular nuclear reactor design, advancing commercialization of the technology.

The design approval does not grant permission to build and operate a nuclear reactor, which will require a separate application, but it is an important step that will allow a utility to reference NuScale's design when applying for a combined license.

Fluor has the exclusive rights to perform engineering, procurement and construction for new NuScale projects, and the company is working the state of Utah to develop a 720 MW plant.

FLR +1.6% after-hours.

Fluor recently filed to delay its 10-Q filing as it continues to review its prior reporting and related control environment.