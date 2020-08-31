Fannie Mae's (OTCQB:FNMA) guaranty book of business grows at a compound annualized rate of 8.7% in July to $3.55T.

Conventional single-family serious delinquency rate increased 59 basis points to 3.24% in July; multifamily serious delinquency rate rose by 25 bps to 1.25% during the month.

As of July 31, 2020, 5.8% of its single-family guaranty book of business based on unpaid principal balance was in active forbearance, with most related to COVID-19; 26% of these loans in forbearance were still current.

As for the multifamily guaranty book of business, 1.1% based on UPB was in active forbearance, also mostly related to COVID-19.

Previously: Freddie Mac mortgage portfolio grows 20%, annualized, in July (Aug. 25)