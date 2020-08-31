Fresh off its return to public markets, Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) is down 9.4% after Q2 earnings, where it posted near-double-digit revenue gains and forecast more of the same for the full year, but swung to a loss from a year ago.

Revenues grew 9% to $656.5M, and the company pointed in particular to record quarterly bookings of $288M, up 107% from the prior year.

Q2 revenues were positively impacted by the acquisition of Onica Holdings in November; comparing in constant currency, as though the acquisition had occurred Jan. 1, 2019, revenue rose by 4% Y/Y.

And revenue in core segments (Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross-Platform) rose 13%; they were up 7% in constant currency and adjusting for Onica.

It swung to a net loss of $33M from a year-ago gain of $63M, mainly due to a $141M unrealized gain on equity investment recorded in last year's quarter.

Cash and equivalents were $161M at quarter's end, with an undrawn revolving credit facility.

For the full year, it expects constant-currency revenue growth of 9-10%, with 12.5%-13.5% growth in core revenue; EBITDA of $756M-$760M; and EPS of $0.75-$0.81.

Conference call at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release