Total (NYSE:TOT) is waiting for the external power supply to be restored at its 225K bbl/day Port Arthur, Tex., refinery before restarting units, Reuters reports.

The refinery was shut on Aug. 25 when Hurricane Laura's forecast path included a potential landfall near Port Arthur.

Meanwhile, Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) reportedly restored steam production at its 335K bbl/day Port Arthur refinery overnight, and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) began restarting the small crude distillation unit and gasoline-producing fludic catalytic cracker at its 369K bbl/day Beaumont refinery.

Hurricane Laura narrowly missed most of the U.S. fuel-making and chemicals infrastructure along the Gulf Coast as it tore through southwest Louisiana last week.