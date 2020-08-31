In a statement, AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) reemphasizes its commitment to the highest safety standards and broad equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccine AZD1222, adding that its marketing applications will meet the stringent requirements by regulators around the world.

Its development plan aims to enroll more than 50K volunteers, including 30K in the U.S., Latin America, Asia, Europe, Russia and Africa.

AZD1221, co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spin-out company Vaccitech, is based on a weakened adenovirus vector containing genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein.

The intense global race to commercialize a legitimate vaccine against the coronavirus has many observers worried that over-eager governments may sign off based on insufficient supporting data, exemplified by Russia's approval of a vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, based on results from less than 60 volunteers.