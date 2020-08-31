Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) +24.1% after-hours following news it was awarded a long-term agreement for the supply of electronic control units to an unnamed "leading Tier One automotive supplier."

Westport says it will manufacture and supply the electronic control units that will be integrated in the electric water pumps of two light-duty vehicle models of the counterparty automotive original equipment manufacturer in Europe, starting in Q1 2021.

The company says the electronic control units will be supplied over seven years with an estimated sales value of $58M.

Seeking Alpha earlier posted a positive analysis of Westport from The Political Economist, which anticipates strong global growth in natural gas trucking and sanitation trucking.