NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) says it plans clean energy storage developments in California that could nearly double the total installed capacity of battery storage currently available in the U.S.

The company says it plans to build nearly 700 MW of fully-contracted battery storage projects in the state before the end of 2022, to be co-located at six existing NextEra solar projects and include the previously announced 63 MW at the Blythe 110 Solar Energy Center and 230 MW at the McCoy Solar Energy Center.

In addition to the fully-contracted projects that are expected to come online by year-end 2022, NextEra says it has a current pipeline of nearly 2,000 MW of near shovel-ready battery energy storage projects in California that could be deployed to help meet energy storage capacity requirements forwarded by the state's Public Utilities Commission.

