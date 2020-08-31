AT&T (NYSE:T) is keeping up refinancing efforts, announcing debt exchange offers on 42 series of notes.

The "Pool 1 Offer" covers 25 series of notes, to be exchanged for cash and a new series of notes due in 2053. Acceptance is subject to a pool 1 cap of $5B.

A Pool 2 offer covers 10 series of notes to be exchanged for cash and new notes due 2055; its cap is also $5B.

And a Pool 3 offer covers seven series to be exchanged for cash and new notes due 2059; that offer is capped at $5B.

The offers expire at 11:59 p.m. NYC time on Sept. 28.