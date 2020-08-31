Cohu more optimistic on Q3 performance, revenue expectations at higher end of guidance ~$146M

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) expects neutral to positive impact from the newly introduced U.S. export restrictions to Huawei and expanded list of affiliated companies, as market share and demand is expected to shift to other customers.

Continued positive customer momentum in mobility and strong demand for RF testers is positive for Q3.

Expects Q3 revenue at higher end of guidance at ~$146M.

Company is reducing term loan B debt associated with the financing of the Xcerra (NASDAQ:XCRA) acquisition in October 2018, recently reducing such debt by $17.3M.

CEO comments: “We are encouraged by our customers’ acceptance and ramp of our RF test solutions, and this drives our increased optimism about near-term business conditions.”

Shares +1.5% AH

