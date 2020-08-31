Brian Boland, one of Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) longest-tenured employees, resigned last week, CNBC reports.

Boland was the VP in charge of handling the company's partnership data, and announced his exit on the company's internal Workplace social network. He plans to focus on The Delta Fund, the foundation he co-founded focusing on addressing poverty alleviation and inequality.

He'll continue day-to-day until the end of September, and will help the company find a new leader for its partnerships organization until the end of the year.

He had joined the company in 2009, and served in a number of roles over the years, including leading the Audience Network (which lets third-party developers use Facebook data to target ads in their apps - and a division where Facebook expects to see revenue halved by changes to iOS 14).