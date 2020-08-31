Westlake Chemical (WLK, WLKP) declares force majeure on North American polyvinyl chloride and upstream vinyl chloride monomer, following power outages and damage at its Lake Charles, La., complex which will knock out production indefinitely.

According to S&P Global Platts, the shutdown idles 38% of Westlake's U.S. vinyl chloride monomer production with a combined capacity of more than 952K metric tons/year, and 46% of the company's North Almerican chlor-alkali capacity of 1.27M mt/year of chlorine and 1.36M mt/year of caustic soda capacity.

Westlake's force majeure could push prices of North American polyvinyl chloride to levels not seen since 2014, when prices reached a high of $1,390/mt, says S&P Global's senior lead petrochemicals analyst Rob Stier.

Westlake Chemical recently reported better than forecast Q2 earnings on revenues of $1.7B.