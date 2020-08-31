Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) has commenced a joint tender offer with Edenbrook Capital to buy up to 10M shares of its Class B common stock.

If up to 6M shares are tendered, purchase price per share will be $1.80; if 6M-10M shares are tendered, purchase price per share will be $1.96. Shares closed today at $1.79.

If fully subscribed, Marchex and Edenbrook will have bought about 25% of the outstanding class B stock.

The offer is set to expire at the end of Oct. 7, unless extended.