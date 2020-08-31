Ford (NYSE:F) is preparing to cut ~1,000 salaried jobs in North America, Bloomberg reports, as part of an $11B global restructuring begun two years ago.

The job cuts, which could be announced as soon as this week, are aimed at improving the company's efficiency and are not related to rising costs from COVID-19, according to the report.

Ford cut 7,000 salaried positions worldwide last year in the first round of the company's overhaul, which were expected to save the company $600M/year.

Separately, Ford says it is ending production of ventilators and returning the Michigan factory where they were built to again make auto parts full-time.

The automaker completed delivery of 50K ventilators it agreed to supply to partner General Electric under a $336M contract with the U.S. government.