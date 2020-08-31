October natural gas futures (NG1:COM) fell as much as 6% in today's trade before settling -1.1% at $2.63/MMBtu, weighed by cooler than expected weather sweeping across the U.S. and reduced demand for gas-powered cooling.

Weather forecasts indicate temperatures will fall over the next few weeks throughout the Northeast and Midwest, which analysts say could end the fuel's rapid rise that began two months ago after nat gas futures hit the lowest price in 25 years.

Hurricane Laura also dampened sentiment, as the storm forced a shutdown of export facilities for liquefied natural gas that operate on the Gulf Coast, hurting export demand.

Natural gas prices also are affected by uncertainty around the global economic recovery, as analysts say U.S. demand could disappoint in the fall with most Americans working from home and businesses shut.

Sempra Energy's initial evaluation of Cameron LNG following the hurricane indicated minimal flooding and no catastrophic wind damage, and Cheniere Energy said its assessment of the Sabine Pass Liquefaction facility and pipeline assets showed no significant damage.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZF, DGAZ, BOIL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GAZ, GAZB