Enbridge (ENB -1.7% ) says its Garden Banks offshore natural gas pipeline that serves four major U.S. Gulf of Mexico production platforms remains out of commission following Hurricane Laura.

The 1B cf/day pipeline connects the Auger, Baldpate, Enchilada and Magnolia offshore production platforms to onshore lines.

Enbridge declared force majeure on the Garden Banks and Nautilus lines after inspecting facilities over the weekend, but Nautilus has since resumed operations.

As of yesterday, U.S. Gulf Coast offshore producers reported 50%, or 1.35B cf, of natural gas output was offline due to the hurricane.

For the most part, Texas and Louisiana energy facilities appear to have averted the worst from Laura.