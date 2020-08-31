The Environmental Protection Agency is rolling back Obama administration rules limiting levels of toxic materials in wastewater released from coal plants, in the Trump administration's latest attempt to reduce environmental regulations for the energy industry.

The new rules apply to coal ash, a common byproduct of burning coal for power that can contain lead, arsenic, mercury and other toxic pollutants.

Power utilities including Southern Co. (NYSE:SO), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had lobbied for the relief.

A senior EPA official says the new rules will save the U.S. power sector $140M/year by reducing compliance costs and other measures.

The EPA earlier this month eliminated federal requirements for oil and gas companies to monitor and repair methane leaks from pipelines, storage facilities and wells.

