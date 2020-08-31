Bankrupt Chesapeake Energy (OTCPK:CHKAQ) asks the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston to let it out of a nearly $300M natural gas contract with Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), arguing the deal is no longer needed.

If it cannot exit the agreement, Chesapeake tells the court it would be required to spend millions "for capacity they do not need or could otherwise contract at a lower rate," according to Bloomberg.

Energy Transfer opposes the move, arguing the agreement is protected from cancellation by Texas law.

Chesapeake stirred up a big fight when it asked the court to approve breaking pipeline contracts, including with Energy Transfer, Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) and Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB).

Chesapeake, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June, wants to rid itself of $7B in debt and expenses including the pipeline contracts.