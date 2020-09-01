Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) soars 21% after-hours, in reaction to announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Commercial Aviation (CA) business to Intelsat S.A. (OTCPK:INTEQ) for $400M in cash.

As part of the agreement, Gogo will enter into a 10-year network services agreement under which Intelsat will have exclusive access to Gogo ATG services for the CA market in North America, subject to minimum revenue guarantees of $177.5M.

The transaction is expected to close before end of Q1 2021.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to improve Gogo's net debt position, to invest in Gogo 5G and enhance the scale and profitability of its Business Aviation (BA) segment.

COVID-19 significantly hit company's CA unit. "On an unlevered basis, the cash burn for CA 2019 for the full – all of CA was about $24M." - Barry Rowan - Executive Vice President and CFO, Q2 Conference Call.

However, Gogo's BA segment is recovering with a report of 3,000 daily flights in last week of June 2020, showing strong signs of come back from the COVID-19 related single-day low-point of 378 daily flights in mid-April.

Nearly 60% of Gogo's suspended customers have reactivated their service, with ~80% reverting to their original service plan.

While Quant Ratings are Neutral, Wall Street Analysts are Bullish with price target of $5.67.

Previously: Gogo +14% on report Intelsat creditors OK commercial unit purchase (Aug. 28)

Previously: Gogo +16.2% amid report Intelsat proposes commercial aviation purchase (Aug. 26)