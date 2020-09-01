Asian markets mixed after China's Caixin PMI beats forecast

Japan -0.04% . Japan’s final au Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI rose to 47.2 in August from 45.2 in July, marking the slowest contraction since February.

However, Capital spending shed 11.3% in April-June Y/Y, the biggest drop since the first quarter of 2010, as the COVID-19 crisis hit investments by the manufacturing as well as service sector.

On a seasonally-adjusted basis, capital expenditure lost 6.3% Q/Q in April-June.

China -0.06% . The Caixin China purchasing managers index increased to 53.1 in August, up from 52.8 in July, its highest level since January 2011. Readings above 50 indicate expansion.

Production and new orders expanded at sharper rates than in July and companies reported the first increase in export sales in 2020, Caixin said.

Hong Kong +0.07% .

Australia -1.51% . The Reserve Bank of Australia is maintaining the policy decision.

RBA Gov. Philip Lowe reaffirmed the central bank's 0.25% target for the yield on three-year government bonds. The official cash rate was held at a record-low 0.25%.

The Central Bank increased the size of its term funding facility to A$200B ($147.52B).

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asian trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.71% to $45.60/barrel. U.S. crude futures also gained 0.68% to $42.90/barrel.