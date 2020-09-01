AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has expanded development of its COVID-19 vaccine AZD1222 into Phase III clinical trial in the U.S. to assess its safety, efficacy and immunogenicity.

Trial centres across U.S. are recruiting up to 30K adults aged 18 years or over. Sites in Peru and Chile are planned to initiate recruitment shortly.

Participants are being randomised to receive two doses of either AZD1222 or a saline control, four weeks apart. The trial is assessing efficacy and safety of the vaccine in all participants, and local and systemic reactions and immune responses will be assessed in 3K participants.

In July 2020, interim results from the ongoing Phase I/II COV001 trial were published in The Lancet and showed AZD1222 was tolerated and generated robust immune responses against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Researchers are testing 36 vaccines in clinical trials on humans, and at least 90 preclinical vaccines are under active investigation in animals.

Below is the list of vaccines that are in either Phase III, combined Phases or approved for limited use: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), PFE (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX).

On Aug. 11, President Vladimir V. Putin announced that a Russian health care regulator had approved the vaccine, renamed Sputnik V, before Phase 3 trials had even begun.

The Chinese company CanSino Biologics developed a vaccine based on an adenovirus called Ad5. On August 9, the Saudi health ministry announced that the company would run a Phase 3 trial in Saudi Arabia.

Sinovac Biotech launched a Phase 3 trial in Brazil in July and another in Indonesia the following month.

